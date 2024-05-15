Netflix has revealed that it is making a Happy Gilmore sequel with Adam Sandler, a new film from Kathryn Bigelow and a feature adaptation of Ruth Ware novel The Woman in Cabin 10 with Keira Knightley starring.

The announcements came during the streamer’s presentation to advertising buyers during the US television industry’s ‘upfront’ week in New York.

No details were provided about Happy Gilmore 2 or the Bigelow project, but The Woman In Cabin 10 will be directed by Simon Stone and produced by Debra Hayward for transatlantic studio Sister, with the company’s Ilda Diffley serving as executive producer.

Knightley will play a journalist on a travel assignment who witnesses a murder on a luxury yacht.

During its upfront session Netflix also announced two new drama series. The Waterfront is written and executive produced by Kevin Williamson for Universal Television. The series centres on a North Carolina family struggling to retain control of its fishing empire.

An as yet untitled series starring country musician Tim McGraw will be set in the world of competitive bull riding. Brandon Camp will serve as creator, writer, co-showrunner and executive producer for the Skydance Television project.