Netflix UK has reached a landmark remuneration agreement with the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain (WGGB) and agency body the Personal Managers Association (PMA) for writers on live-action scripted series.

Under the terms of the ongoing deal, which is the first of its kind between a streamer and the two representative bodies, writers on Netflix UK scripted series, not including animation, will have payment rights enshrined in contracts, which will offer “improved terms and conditions” according to WGGB general secretary Ellie Peers.

The pact is effective from 1 February 2024 although financial details were undisclosed.

The deal comes around six months after the Writers Guild of America ratified its historic deal with studios union the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which secured 5%-4%-3.5% pay increases for scribes over the duration of the three-year deal.

It is the second recent triumph for the WGGB, the union for over 3,000 writers in TV, film, theatre, radio, books, comedy, poetry, animation and videogames, following its agreement with the BBC and BBC Studios for a 10% pay rise for writers commissioned by the corporation and its production arm.

Anne Mensah, vice-president of UK content at Netflix, said: “Local writers are core to Netflix’s success in the UK and we are delighted to have reached a deal.”

Peers added: “For the first time in the UK, writers working for a global streamer will have their rights enshrined in a collective trade union agreement and will enjoy improved terms and conditions. We are delighted to have reached this agreement with Netflix.”

The PMA comprises 230 agencies spanning 1000 agents representing 50,000 artists, dramatists and creatives in the UK.

Charlotte Knight, co-chair of the PMA council and managing director of Knight Hall Agency, said: “We are pleased to have finally agreed a trailblazing deal on terms for UK writers that moves away from granting rights in perpetuity and introduces a structure for ongoing payments.”

