The revived Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) has expanded its board, with Netflix’s director of UK film Teresa Moneo among its new members.

Isla Macgillivray, partner at chartered accountants Saffery, and Romana Ramzan, producer at games development studio No Code Studio in Glasgow and Scotland’s BFI board governor, are also joining the board.

The board is made up of chair Andrew Macdonald, former Disney exec Peter Rice and Aftersun producer Amy Jackson, who has now been upped to vice chair. It was established in 2023, after Screen Scotland sought to revive the festival following the collapse of its parent charity, the Centre for the Moving Image, in October 2022.

Macdonald praised the newly-appointed trio’s “incredibly useful and wide-ranging level of expertise and knowledge”.

The EIFF runs from August 15 to 21, and is the first edition under festival director Paul Ridd.