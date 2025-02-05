Netflix has revealed its slate of original titles from Indonesia and Thailand set to premiere in 2025, including a series from the team behind box office phenomenon How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies.

Thai series Mad Unicorn follows a reformed rural street thug who dives into the express delivery industry to challenge a business mogul who once betrayed him and goes on to become the country’s first “unicorn” startup.

It marks the series directorial debut of Nottapon Boonprakob, who co-wrote Sundance 2021 award-winner One For The Road, and is executive produced by Jira Maligool and Vanridee Pongsittisak – the team behind How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies, which was the highest grossing feature of 2024 in Thailand and Singapore and the biggest Asian film of all time in Indonesia. The upcoming series, which does not yet have a release date, is produced in collaboration with Thailand’s leading studio GDH 559.

“At a time when the competition is pulling back, we are investing more into Southeast Asian content and the local industry that creates them,” said Minyoung Kim, vice president of Netflix Content (APAC, ex-India). Amazon-owned Prime Video announced last year that it was shifting content strategy in Southeast Asia from original productions to a licensing-focussed model.

The streamer has lined up six features from Thailand for the year ahead, beginning with Frozen Hot Boys, which is set to drop on April 10. The story follows troubled Thai youths who defy all odds to compete in an international snow-sculpting competition in Japan. Directors are Naruebordee Wechakum and Tanakit Kittiapithan.

Horror continues to prove a major audience draw in the region and Ziam aims to meet that demand, centred on a Muay-Thai boxer who battles a zombie outbreak inside a hospital to save his girlfriend. It is directed by Kulp Kaljareuk, known for 2014 horror thriller Hong Hoon.

Also on the slate is Tee Yai Rerk Dao Jone (working title), set in 1980s Bangkok, in which the bond between two outlaws is tested by a detective who is determined to hunt down a notorious gang of robbers. It is directed by Nonzee Nimibutr, a renowned Thai filmmaker best known for ghost thriller Nang Nak.

A further period piece is Khao Chum Thong (working title), set near the end of the Second World War, in which an outlaw and his group of bandits plan to rob a train filled with gold while facing both a sworn enemy and the Japanese army. Director Wisit Sasanatieng played Cannes in 2001 with Tears Of The Black Tiger.

Nithiwat Tharatorn, who previously directed Netflix series Analog Squad, returns with Everybody Love Me When I’m Dead. The story centres on two bank employees who team up to steal a small fortune lying dormant in the account of an unclaimed corpse, unaware that the money belongs to some very dangerous people who want it back.

Rounding out the Thai film slate is Sum Wan Gub Someone (working title), in which a privileged young woman is forced to relive the same day over and over until she can find a way to break the cycle. It is directed by Yanyong Kuruangkura and Rangsima Akarawiwat.

Zombies, romance and film spin-offs

From Indonesia, Netflix has lined up five original features for the year ahead and two series, which are both spin-offs from popular films.

Set for release on Valentine’s Day (February 14) is romantic comedy The Most Beautiful Girl In The World, directed by Robert Ronny, in which a playboy stages a dating show to earn his inheritance.

It will be followed in March by Anggy Umbara’s Promised Hearts. Adapted from a novel by Habiburrahman El Shirazy, it follows a young woman who has to submit to an arranged marriage and accept that her childhood love will marry someone else. It marks Netflix’s first collaboration with the established local film company MD Entertainment.

Later in the year will come The Elixir, the first zombie film from Netflix Indonesia, directed by Indonesian horror maestro Kimo Stamboel. It follows a family as they journey to escape the epicentre of a zombie outbreak and reach the last safe haven. The film was previously reported as Abadi Nan Jaya.

Netflix has also lined up Losmen Bu Broto: The Series, adapted from the 2021 film of the same name, and Ratu Ratu Queens: The Series, which follows 2021 Netflix film Ali & The Queens with Lucky Kuswandi returning as director.

Kuswandi has also directed psychological drama A Normal Woman, in which a meek housewife begins to spiral into madness when she believes she has contracted a mysterious, incurable disease. It marks Kuswandi’s first collaboration with Netflix through his own film company, Soda Machine Films, together with producer Kevin Ryan.

Rounding out the Indonesian slate is comedy-drama The Actor (Lupa Daratan) in which a celebrated performer suddenly loses all his acting abilities while on the cusp on landing a prestigious role. It is directed by Ernest Prakasa.