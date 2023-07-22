The world premiere of Spanish director JA Bayona’s Society Of The Snow will close the 80th Venice International Film Festival, out of competition, on September 9, Alberto Barbera has announced today, Saturday, July 22. Netflix has global rights.

The Spanish-language film is based on the aftermath of a real-life crash of a 1972 flight carrying a Uruguayan rugby team to Chile over the Andes. Of the 45 passengers, 29 managed to survive.

The Spanish cast led by Enzo Vogrincic, Matías Recalt, Agustín Pardella, Esteban Kukuriczka and Tomas Wolf is not impactd by the US SAG-AFTRA strike.

Society Of The Snow is the first of several Netflix titles originally expected to be announced for Venice. However, the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes have thrown the presence of US talent at the festival into doubt as SAG-AFTRA rules forbid members for promoting films produced by the studios and streamers. Now the Lido debuts of anticipated Netflix titles such as Bradley Cooper’s Maestro, starring Cooper and Carey Mullgan, and David Fincher’s The Killer, with a cast led by Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton, is hanging in the balance.

MGM/Amazon pulled Luca Guadagnino’s R-rated tennis romance Challengers, starring Zendaya as opening film on July 21 and has pushed it to a 2024 release. Edoardo De Angelis’ Commandante will now open the festival on August 30.

Society Of The Snow is Bayona’s fifth film and his first to be shot in Spanish for 16 years since his debut The Orphanage in 2007. It is his first film to screen at Venice.

The line-up is set to be announced on Tuesday, July 25.