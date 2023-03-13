Louise Tutt
Screen International's deputy editor, based in London.
Five talking points from Oscars 2023
Oscar wins diverge away from Bafta; a good night for A24 and Netflix; and few prizes for box office hits.
Berlin Panorama title ‘The Teacher’s Lounge’ sells to UK, Japan and key territories for Be For Films (exclusive)
Leonie Benesch as an idealistic young teacher who tries to get to the bottom of a series of thefts.
How four leading Bafta figures are blazing a trail while juggling parenting, the pay gap and systemic biases
Sara Putt, Ade Rawcliffe, Anna Higgs and Tara Saunders talk about the lessons learned throughout their careers.
Cannes 2023: What’s in the running?
Screen’s team looks at which titles are lining up for a potential slot in either Official Selection or one of the parallel sections.
Berlin co-heads Carlo Chatrian and Mariette Rissenbeek reflect on 2023 edition, racism debate and next steps
Chatrian and Rissenbeek are four years into their five-year contracts.
‘We face systemic challenges’: Bafta’s Anna Higgs on why film awards reforms are vital
As chair of the film committee of the Bafta Film Awards, Higgs has helped drive through major changes to voting rules.
Rotterdam’s Vanja Kaludjercic on diversifying the line-up for her first in-person festival
Kaludjercic talks about the role the festival plays in bringing smaller filmmakers to a global audience.
Six talking points from the 2023 Oscar nominations
Analysis of this year’s nominations for the Academy Awards.
Nine talking points for the global film industry in 2023
The global box office decline, changing priorities for US streamers and the emergence of international mega-players.
Bafta Film Awards to broadcast four final awards live for 2023 ceremony, tweaks eligibility criteria
Two hosts will present the 2023 ceremony.
“We have to do more with less”: BFI unveils ambitious 10-year strategy titled Screen Culture 2033
CEO Ben Roberts is confident a new-look BFI can grow its own revenues by 10% in a decade.
Finnish Film Affair crowns winners, showcases buzzy projects
Katja Gauriloff’s Je’vida is the first film to be shot in the Skolt Sami language.
BFI postpones launch of key 10-year strategy launch until after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth
Screen Culture 2033 will detail the corporate and funding plans of the BFI for the next decade.
Noel Clarke withdraws proposed legal action against Bafta
Clarke has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least 20 women.
Powerhouse PRs: International arthouse specialists on how festivals are changing
On the eve of Venice, Screen profiles the PRs who know best how to navigate the Lido, as well as Cannes and Berlin.
WestEnd Films boards UK thriller ‘Reawakening’ starring Jared Harris, Erin Doherty and Juliet Stevenson (exclusive)
The psychological thriller is the feature debut of UK writer-director Virginia Gilbert, a Screen Star of Tomorrow.
Eight talking points from the Venice 2022 line-up
Talking points include the powerhouse competition line-up, the heavy presence of streamers, and the ”modest but mighty” UK showing.
Bafta tweaks rules to give more say back to voters in key categories for 2023 film awards
New rules reduce the number of nominations determined by juries in key categories.
Picturehouse acquires Hirokazu Kore-eda’s ‘Broker’ for UK and Ireland (exclusive)
Broker is the first Korean-language film from the Japanese director.
Picturehouse Entertainment adds two more Cannes titles for UK-Ireland (exclusive)
It has picked up Cristian Mungiu’s ’R.M.N.’ and Dominik Moll’s ’The Night Of The 12th’.