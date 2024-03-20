The final series of The Crown leads the nominations for this year’s Bafta Television and Craft Awards, with a total of eight nods.
Productions by Netflix and Sky received a record number of nominations, with a total of 35 and 31 nods apiece. However, the BBC is ahead of the pack with a cumulative 65 nominations across the board.
Channel 4 landed 16 nominations this year, with Jack Rooke-penned comedy Big Boys securing multiple nods.
Other programmes recognised by Bafta include Charlie Brooker’s ’Demon 79’ (Black Mirror), with seven nominations, while the final series of BBC1’s Happy Valley secured six nods, alongside fellow BBC1 drama The Sixth Commandment and AppleTV+ Slow Horses.
Selected Bafta TV nominations 2024
Drama series
- The Gold - Tannadice Pictures/BBC One
- Happy Valley - Lookout Point, AMC/BBC One
- Slow Horses - See-Saw Films/Apple TV+
- Top Boy - Cowboy Films/Netflix
International
- The Bear - FX Productions/Disney+
- Beef - A24/Netflix
- Class Act - de Passe Entertainment/Netflix
- The Last Of Us - HBO/Sky Atlantic
- Love & Death - Texas Monthly/ITVX
- Succession - HBO/Sky Atlantic
Limited drama
- Best Interests, AC Chapter One/BBC One
- ’Demon 79’ (Black Mirror), Broke & Bones/Netflix
- The Long Shadow, New Pictures/ITV1
- The Sixth Commandment, True Vision/BBC One
Lead actor
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Dominic West, The Crown
- Kane Robinson, Top Boy
- Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project
- Steve Coogan, The Reckoning
- Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment
Lead actress
- Anjana Vasan, ’Demon 79’ (Black Mirror)
- Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment
- Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us
- Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly
- Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley
- Sharon Horgan, Best Interests
Supporting actress
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Harriet Walter, Succession
- Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy
- Lesley Manville, The Crown
- Nico Parker, The Last Of Us
- Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley
Supporting actor
- Amit Shah, Happy Valley
- Éanna Hardwicke, The Sixth Commandment
- Harris Dickinson, A Murder At The End Of The World
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Matthew MacFadyen, Succession
- Salim Daw, The Crown
-
In focus: the major European production and distribution groups
No comments yet