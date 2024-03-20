The final series of The Crown leads the nominations for this year’s Bafta Television and Craft Awards, with a total of eight nods.

Productions by Netflix and Sky received a record number of nominations, with a total of 35 and 31 nods apiece. However, the BBC is ahead of the pack with a cumulative 65 nominations across the board.

Channel 4 landed 16 nominations this year, with Jack Rooke-penned comedy Big Boys securing multiple nods.

Other programmes recognised by Bafta include Charlie Brooker’s ’Demon 79’ (Black Mirror), with seven nominations, while the final series of BBC1’s Happy Valley secured six nods, alongside fellow BBC1 drama The Sixth Commandment and AppleTV+ Slow Horses.

Selected Bafta TV nominations 2024

Drama series

The Gold - Tannadice Pictures/BBC One

Happy Valley - Lookout Point, AMC/BBC One

Slow Horses - See-Saw Films/Apple TV+

Top Boy - Cowboy Films/Netflix

International

The Bear - FX Productions/Disney+

Beef - A24/Netflix

Class Act - de Passe Entertainment/Netflix

The Last Of Us - HBO/Sky Atlantic

Love & Death - Texas Monthly/ITVX

Succession - HBO/Sky Atlantic

Limited drama

Best Interests, AC Chapter One/BBC One

’Demon 79’ (Black Mirror), Broke & Bones/Netflix

The Long Shadow, New Pictures/ITV1

The Sixth Commandment, True Vision/BBC One

Lead actor

Brian Cox, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Kane Robinson, Top Boy

Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project

Steve Coogan, The Reckoning

Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment

Lead actress

Anjana Vasan, ’Demon 79’ (Black Mirror)

Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment

Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us

Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly

Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley

Sharon Horgan, Best Interests

Supporting actress

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Harriet Walter, Succession

Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Nico Parker, The Last Of Us

Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley

Supporting actor