New Europe Film Sales has secured sales to several key territories on Sacha Polak’s Dutch-UK feature Silver Haze.

The film has sold to North America (Dark Star), Spain (Caramel Films), Italy (Lucky Red), Poland (Tongariro), Israel (TLV Fest) and Brazil (Bitelli Films).

Starring Screen Stars of Tomorrow Vicky Knight and Esme Creed-Miles, Silver Haze tells the story of an East London nurse with a thirst for revenge following a traumatic event 15 years previously, who falls in love with one of her patients.

It debuted in the Panorama strand at the 2023 Berlinale, with Knight winning a jury award for performance from the festival’s Teddy Award independent jury, for LGBTQ+-focused films.

It is a fifth feature for Dutch director Polak, who previously made 2019 International Film Festival Rotterdam opener Dirty God, also starring Knight. Silver Haze is produced by Marleen Slot for the Netherlands’ Viking Film, and Mike Elliott for the UK’s Emu Films.

Previous sales on the film include for France (The Jokers) and Benelux (Cineart).