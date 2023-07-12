New films by Jan P. Matuszyński, Jakub Piątek, Agnieszka Zwiefka and the makers of Loving Vincent are among 22 projects being presented at the 2023 edition of Polish Days, the industry event for Polish cinema running during New Horizons International Film Festival (July 20-30) in Wrocław.

Scroll down for full line-up

The event runs July 23-25 and is aimed at sales agents, distributors and festival programmers.

The line-up includes four completed Polish films, including Marcin Koszałka’s historical drama White Courage, produced by Warsaw-based Balapolis, and AMP Polska’s production of Edward Porembny’s docudrama The Life And Deaths Of Max Linder about the first international movie star in the early days of cinema revered by Charlie Chaplin, among many others.

The works-in-progress showcase will present footage from nine upcoming Polish productions, including Matuszyński’s third feature Minghun, starring Marcin Dorocinski and Daxing Zhang and shot in Polish, English and Chinese; DK Welchman and Hugh Welchman’s oil painting animation The Peasants following a young woman’s determination to forge her own path within the confines of a Polish village in the late 19th century; and Maria Zbąska’s dramedy It’s Not My Film about a couple in crisis setting off on a make or break winter journey along the coast.

Polish producers will be looking to find potential co-production partners or financiers for nine projects currently in development.

These include Jakub Piątek’s comedy The Queen Of Pots about Poland’s first culinary celebrity Lucyna Cwierczakiewiczowa; Agnieszka Zwiefka’s documentary Runa following a 16-year-old Kurdish girl having to look after her four younger siblings and make a new life in Europe after her mother’s death during the refugee crisis on the Polish-Belarussian border; and Tadeusz Lysiak’s English-language psychological thrillerObsession charting the repercussions for a couple after the disappearance without trace of their 10-year-old daughter.

Projects presented at past editions of Polish Days have included The Last Family, Sweat, Corpus Christi,Bread And Salt as well as Woman On The Roof, Prime Time and Norwegian Dream.

The latter three titles had been winners of Screen International’s Best Pitch award for a project presented in the works-in-progress section in the past three years.

Full line-up

Completed films:

Big Chief - dir. Tomasz Wolski

The Life and Deaths of Max Linder - dir. Edward Porembny

Ultima Thule - dir. Klaudiusz Chrostowski

White Courage - dir. Marcin Koszałka

Works in progress:

Challenge of the Bow - dir. Łukasz Barczyk

Fin del Mundo? - dir. Piotr Dumała

It’s Not My Film - dir. Maria Zbąska

Milk Bearer - dir. Natalia Pietsch

Minghun - dir. Jan P. Matuszyński

Next to Nothing - dir. Grzegorz Dębowski

RAVE. 140 Beats per Minute - dir. Dawid Nickel, Łukasz Ronduda

The Peasants - dir. DK Welchman, Hugh Welchman

Wet Monday - dir. Justyna Mytnik

Development