New Paris-based sales company Lucky Number has acquired world rights to Frédéric Hambalek’s family satire What Marielle Knows, which will premiere in competition at the upcoming Berlin Film Festival.

The film’s titular protagonist is a young girl who develops telepathic abilities that give her the power to see and hear everything her parents do, which shakes up the ostensibly perfect couple’s relationship. As secrets are exposed, a manipulative game leads to unexpected consequences.

Julia Jentsch and Felix Kramer star alongside newcomer Laeni Geiseler. It is German filmmaker Hambalek’s follow-up to debut feature Model Olimpia which premiered at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in 2020.

The film is produced by Philipp Worm and Tobias Walker for Munich-based Walker + Worm Film and co-produced by ZDF/Das Kleine Fernsehspiel with support from DFFF, Medienförderung RLP and FFA. DCM has acquired the rights to the film for German-speaking territories.

Lucky Number’s Ola Byszuk describes the film as “a playful and modern satire that brilliantly explores the complexities of relationships with wit and originality. Its unexpected twist and sharp humor make it a unique cinematic gem.”

Founded by a trio of industry veterans, Byszuk, Olivier Barbier and Lenny Porte, Lucky Number announced its launch in November and has been building a full slate that will hit the market at EFM. The company is also selling Brazilian filmmaker Gabriel Mascaro’s Berlin competition title The Blue Trail.