The New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF) is preparing for its upcoming 24th edition by making two key additions to its programming team.

Anna Page joins as a programmer after a 15-year tenure at the Hawai‘i International Film Festival (HIFF), where she most recently served as director of programming. Beyond festival curation, she has experience in festival development and also works as a film acquisitions consultant for Hawai‘i-based Japanese-language cable channel Nippon Golden Network (NGN).

Also joining the team as guest curator is Aimee Long, a filmmaker known for her feature A Shot Through the Wall, which screened at NYAFF in 2021. She will work on the festival’s

“Her work explores themes of race, identity, and justice, and her experience in directing and storytelling will further strengthen NYAFF’s commitment to bold, innovative cinema,” said a statement from the festival.

NYAFF returns from July 11-27 and follows its biggest edition to date last year, when it screened around 100 features.

Samuel Jamier, executive director of NYAFF and president of the New York Asian Film Foundation, said of his team: “It’s important for me to gather new perspectives every year as I believe a festival should be built by a group rather than one individual. With Aimee, I wanted to get a filmmaker’s perspective. If you have made movies, you see film quite differently. They will help create another strong edition of the festival this year.”