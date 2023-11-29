UK distributor Parkland Entertainment, international sales company Parkland Pictures and producer Parkland Enterprises are to merge into a single entity called Parkland, backed by a rolling €25m of production funding through Ireland’s Silver Rock Studios.

The consolidated Parkland aims to finance, produce and release four to six films a year and continue to acquire UK, Irish and international sales rights to third-party projects.

The sister companies have handled films including Galway Film Fleadh hit Tarrac, which Parkland Entertainment will release in the UK and Ireland on December 8.

Silver Rock Studios is also set to construct a film and television studio complex in County Tipperary, Ireland.

Parkland is headed by CEO and producer John Cairns, director of acquisitions and distribution Tom Stewart, and director of sales Andrew Brown. Cairns is also the owner and director of Parkland Film Capital.

“The creation of a one-stop Parkland has been a long term goal and I am delighted to have partnered with Silver Rock Studios,” said Cairns. “Our relationship will allow us to solidify the all-important finance and production base needed to produce, sell and distribute an exciting slate of projects.’

Andy Egan, founder and president of Silver Rock Studios, added: “John and the team at Parkland are the ideal partners for Silver Rock Studios in this ambitious venture. Their collective experience, in particular John, Tom and Andrew’s insight into production, sales and distribution, will enable us to maximise our production fund initiatives and bring a new programme of high-quality film and television projects to our studios in Ireland.”