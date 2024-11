Anton and Charades have sold animated family comedy Night Of The Zoopocalypse in key territories worldwide.

Sales are locked in for NOS Lusomundo Audiovisuais (Portugal), The Film Group (Greece), UFD (Ukraine), Garasu Pasaulio Irasai (Baltics), ADS Service (Hungary and Romania), MCF Megacom Film (Adriatics), M2 Films (Poland), Bohemia Motion Pictures (Czech Republic and Slovakia), Arna Media (Russia and CIS), Front Row Filmed Entertainment (Lebanon and Gulf), BG Films (Turkey), Filmfinity (South Africa), Les Films 26 (French-Speaking Africa), Sun Distribution (Latin America) and Noori Pictures (Vietnam).

The UK sale is currently under discussion.

David Harbour, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Scott Thompson and Gabbi Kosmidis are among the voice cast, with veteran animators Ricardo Curtis and Rodrigo Perez-Castro directing the Sitges world premiere. A meteor unleashes a virus that turns zoo animals into mutants.

Producers are Canada’s Copperheart Entertainment and France’s Charades Productions, and coproduced by U Media, in association with Curtis’ House of Cool.

Previously announced distribution deals include Viva Pictures for the US, who will release theatrically in March, Elevation Pictures in Canada and Apollo Films in France.

Curtis’ credits include the art departments for The Angry Birds Movie and The Incredibles, while Perez-Castro has worked on The Book Of Life and Ice Age: Collision Course.