Bosnian filmmaker Danis Tanović has been named president of the international competition jury for the 45th edition of the Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF, November 15-24).

Tanović is best known for 2001’s No Man’s Land which won the Oscar for best international feature and 2016’s Death In Sarajevo which picked up the jury grand prix at the Berlinale. His other credits include 2013’s Episode In The Life Of An Iron Picker and 2010’s Cirkus Colombia.

CIFF also revealed that Tamer Ruggli’s debut Back To Alexandria starring Fanny Ardant and Nadine Labaki will screen at the festival. The film, which will also screen at Zurich, follows a woman who returns to her native Egypt after 20 years to reconnect with her estranged mother.

The festival previously announced that Egyptian director Yousry Nasrallah will receive the Golden Pyramid honorary award for lifetime achievement.