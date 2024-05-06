Ariana DeBose, Lewis Pullman, and Grace Moretz will star in the heist thriller Dutch & Razzlekahn, with North.Five.Six introducing to international buyers in Cannes next week.

Jon S. Baird, whose credits include Filth and Stan & Ollie, will direct from a screenplay by Logan Miller and Noah Miller, the writers behind Yann Demange’s White Boy Rick.

Based on the 2022 Business Insider article ‘The $4.5 Billion Question’ by Rob Price and Becky Peterson, Dutch & Razzlekhan recounts the true story of the most expensive heist in history.

Moretz and Pullman will portray Heather “Razzlekhan” Morgan and Ilya “Dutch” Lichtenstein, who are pursued by the FBI and a blackmailed master hacker Carla Vargas played by DeBose.

Production is scheduled to begin this summer in Toronto with Andrew Lazar’s Mad Chance Productions, the company behind Nyad and George & Tammy, on board as producer and Michael Rothstein and Samuel Hall from North.Five.Six serving as executive producers.

CAA Media Finance represents US rights.

DeBose won the best supporting actress Oscar for West Side Story. Moretz’s credits include Kick-Ass, Let Me In, and The Equalizer, while Pullman’s credits include Top Gun: Maverick and Lessons In Chemistry.