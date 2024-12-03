South African filmmaker Gavin Hood has written a letter of protest against plans to sell the UK’s The Observer newspaper to Tortoise Media, joining several other actors and filmmakers who have come out against the sale.

Hood made the 2019 feature Official Secrets starring Keira Knightley, based on the story of a GCHQ whistleblower charged for leaking a top-secret memo about the impending 2003 invasion of Iraq. The story was first investigated by three reporters from The Observer.

He joins several other cultural figures to have expressed their opposition to the sale, including actors Mark Rylance, Ralph Fiennes, Hugh Grant, Sienna Miller, Bill Nighy, Asa Butterfield, Toby Jones, Lesley Manville, Adrian Lester and Damian Lewis, filmmakers Stephen Daldry, Asif Kapadia, Mike Newell and Armando Iannucci, and producer Duncan Kenworthy.

Journalists from The Observer and The Guardian – which are owned by the £1.3bn Scott Trust – are set to strike on Wednesday and Thursday (December 4-5) over the proposed sale. They fear that loss-making start-up Tortoise could be a precarious employer for the 70 Observer journalists who would transfer across, and wouldn’t be able to support the liberal investigative journalism for which the paper is known.

Tilda Swinton and Samantha Morton have sent message of support for the strike, while Daldry and others are anticipated to turn up on the picket line outside the Guardian/Observer building near Kings Cross, London.

The Observer is the oldest Sunday newspaper in the world, well-known for its robust coverage of the arts and culture, and with a strong reputation for film criticism. It is feared that should the sale go through, the new owners would make cuts to the paper’s arts coverage.

In his letter – available to read in full below – Hood wrote: “The idea that our views and opinions as citizens are increasingly being shaped by for-profit media and sound bites on TikTok and X, rather than by dedicated independent investigative reporters not beholden to shareholder interests, is deeply unsettling in a democracy.”

Tortoise, run by former BBC news head and former editor of The Times James Harding, revealed in September it was seeking to buy The Observer.