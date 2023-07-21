Oppenheimer has reached $15.9m at the international box office through Universal Pictures International from two days in 57 markets.

Christopher Nolan’s tentpole rolls out in its first 78 markets this weekend on more than 13,000 screens in more than 9,600 theatres and on more than 320 Imax screens.

So far from Wednesday and Thursday debuts it has delivered the filmmaker’s biggest opening day in 23 markets including Saudi Arabia, Netherlands, and Colombia.

Saudi Arabia produced a $1.5m number one debut on Thursday in the second biggest opening day registered in the young market behind that of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

A strong start in Australia delivered $1.1m, while Germany produced $1.3m, and Mexico $900,000 including Nolan’s biggest Imax opening day in the territory.

Oppenheimer opened in Spain on $700,000 with the biggest Imax opening day of the year so far, in Brazil on $488,000, Netherlands $485,000, and Hong Kong $340,000.

Denmark on $328,000, Colombia on $236,000 and Chile on $183,000 each scored record Nolan opening days.

Wednesday opener France added $1m for a $2.4m running total, while Indonesia added $209,000 for $661,000.