Max and Studio Ghibli have extended their exclusive US streaming deal which will see Oscar winner The Boy And The Heron head to the platform later this year.

The streamer has been home to the Studio Ghibli catalogue since 2020, when the films were available to stream for the first time.

A debut date for Hayao Miyazaki’s animated feature winner – which marked theatrical distributor GKids’ first win in 13 nominations – will be announced later this year.

The Boy And The Heron premiered at TIFF last September and went on to win multiple critics group awards and the Golden Globe.

The story follows the adventures of a boy who enters a magical realm after his mother dies and his father remarries.

The Studio Ghibli catalogue includes Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, The Wind Rises, My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, and Ponyo.