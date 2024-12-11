The 97th Academy Awards will be streamed live on US streaming service Hulu on March 2, 2025 in addition to the television broadcast on ABC.

It is the first time the Oscars will be available on a streaming service with Hulu subscribers able to stream the ceremony live and watch on the platform from the next day.

Several other awards ceremonies have turned to streaming including the Golden Globes which will be streamed live on Paramount+ on January 5 in addition to its CBS broadcast. The 2024 SAG Awards were streamed on Netflix earlier this year.

The Oscars 2025 ceremony is being hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien. Raj Kapoor returns as executive producer and showrunner with Katy Mullan as executive producer, and Hamish Hamilton as director.

Ratings for the 96th Academy Awards were up 4% with an average of 19.5m viewers.