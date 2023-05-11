Oscilloscope Laboratories has acquired world rights to feature documentary This Much We Know and will be representing the film for international territories at the Cannes market.

Feature debut of director Frances Henderson, the film had its world premiere at last year’s Camden International festival and also screened at the Doc NYC and Big Sky festivals.

Oscilloscope will release the film theatrically in the US this autumn.

Based on the book About a Mountain, by John D’Agata, and produced by Joey Carey and Keith Miller, the film follows Henderson as she travels to Las Vegas to grieve the suicide of a friend and investigates the city’s attempt to bury decades of nuclear waste in a nearby mountain.

Henderson commented: “Twelve years in the making, this film is a deeply personal yet universally relatable story that wrestles with what we can and cannot know and the toll that burying one’s shame takes on an individual and a society.”

Oscilloscope’s Dan Berger added: “As serious and challenging as the subject matter is, it was refreshing to see the unique and auteurist take on storytelling that Frances brought to This Much We Know. Though it seems counter intuitive, the fact that this film makes you really think amplifies the emotional resonance. It’s a true achievement.”