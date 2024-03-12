Chinese sales agent Parallax Films is reteaming with Malaysian director Woo Ming Jin on his latest film Indera, following their collaboration on Locarno 2022 title Stone Turtle.

Set against the backdrop of the real-life Memali Incident in 1985, which involved a fatal raid by Malaysian police against villagers accused of fundamentalism, the horror film centres on a handyman and his young daughter who experience mysterious visions in a remote village.

The cast is headed by hot Malaysian star Shaheizy Sam (Polis Evo franchise, Malbatt), Azirah Shafinaz (Air Force The Movie) and Samara Kenzo (Stone Turtle).

Parallax previously picked up Woo’s Stone Turtle, which premiered in Locarno’s international competition in 2022 where it received the Fipresci prize. Previous films by the acclaimed Malaysian New Wave filmmaker have played in Berlin, Venice and Cannes.

Parallax is also bringing Chinatown Cha-cha to Filmart, Yang Yuanyuan’s first feature documentary that follows a 92-year-old former nightclub dancer who decides to return to the stage with a seniors dance troupe. The project has received support from The Gotham, Doc Edge, Pingyao and Beijing film festivals, CNEX and more.

Parallax also has two titles in the upcoming Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF)’s Firebird Competition: Liang Ming’s Carefree Days and Choy Ji’s Borrowed Time.