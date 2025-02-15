Chinese sales agent Parallax Films has added Qiu Sheng’s My Father’s Son and Yasutomo Chikuma’s The Deepest Space In Us to its bumper EFM line-up, which includes three features selected for this year’s Berlinale.

My Father’s Son is a China-France co-production set in the past, present and future, following a young man who recalls his relationship with his brutal and secretive father, later developing an AI boxer to help people learn how to fight.

Producers are Zhang Yuxuan, Jia Ruocheng and Charles Gillibert, with Jelly Effect Films, Chongqing Mi Xiao Mi Culture Media, CG Cinéma from France and iQiyi as backers.

Chinese director Qiu’s feature debut Suburban Birds played at Locarno in 2018. Parallax oversees Asian sales, while Paris-based Kinology handles the rest of the world.

Japanese director Chikuma’s fourth feature, The Deepest Space In Us, follows an asexual woman who travels with a man to a seaside town to register their marriage before tragedy strikes. It is produced by Yosuke Kikuchi of LesPros entertainment. Parallax takes worldwide rights, excluding Japan.

Chikuma’s previous film, The Ark In The Mirage, played at Karlovy Vary’s Forum of Independents competition in 2015.

At the Berlinale, Parallax is representing three selected titles: Li Wenyu’s hand-drawn Chinese animation A Story About Fire in Generation Kplus, which has renowned Chinese actress Zhou Xun among the voice cast; Chu Chun-Teng’s Taiwan-set drama Eel running in the new Perspectives competition; and Japanese director Kaori Oda’s hybrid documentary feature Underground in Forum.

Parallax has also picked up Singapore director Giselle Lin’s Children’s Day, which is running in Berlinale Shorts Competition, and A Very Straight Neck, a new short by Happyend director Neo Sora and starring Shoplifters’ Sakura Ando as a woman who descends into a surreal odyssey of fragmented memories after waking with excruciating neck pain.