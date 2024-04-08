Actors Paul Mescal, Olivia Colman and Susan Sarandon, and filmmakers Spike Lee, Lukas Dhont and Shane Meadows are among the latest film professionals to join Cinema For Gaza, the UK-based fundraiser to send medical support to Palestinians in the Gaza region.

Mescal, a Screen Star of Tomorrow in 2020, is donating a signed poster of 2022 feature Aftersun, while Colman is donating a personalised video message.

US actress Tessa Thompson will have a drink on Zoom and donate signed Sorry To Bother You and The Marvels items to a highest bidder; while Sarandon is donating a Zoom chat plus signed The Rocky Horror Picture Show t-shirt.

The fundraiser has passed £90,000 as of the morning of Monday, April 8, after one week of bidding. Lots will close for bidding at 00.00 BST on Friday, April 12.

At the time of writing, the highest individual bid is £7,700 for handwritten lyrics by Annie Lennox to ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)’, her 1983 hit song with Eurythmics.

Dhont is offering a signed script to Close, and the opportunity to dine with the filmmaker in Ghent. Other filmmakers to newly donate to the fundraiser include Eliza Hittman, Lenny Abrahmson, Joachim Trier and Yann Demange.

Having donated a selection of signed posters to the fundraiser last week, Jonathan Glazer and Jim Wilson are adding a signed Under The Skin screenplay book, posters and framed stills prints.

Last week over 150 Jewish creatives including Joaquin Phoenix and Joel Coen signed a letter in support of Glazer’s Oscar speech; after a previous letter from a separate group protesting the speech.