Spanish auteur Pedro Almodóvar, whose Venice Golden Lion winner The Room Next Door is anticipated to be a fixture this awards season, will receive Film at Lincoln Center’s 50th Chaplin Award on April 28, 2025.

News of the honour, which comes in recognition of the filmmaker’s “spirited and bold storytelling with a distinctive and colorful visual style”, was announced prior to Friday evening’s New York Film Festival Centerpiece premiere of The Room Next Door.

The Chaplin Award Tribute will feature excerpts from Almodóvar’s work and appearances by friends and collaborators.

His body of work includes 23 features, among them Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown, Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!, Volver, The Skin I Live In, and Pain And Glory.

Almodóvar has won the screenplay Oscar Talk To Her and what was then called best foreign language film for All About My Mother, five BAFTA Awards, a record three wins and 11 nominations for the Goya Award for best director, four César Awards, and best director at Cannes.

His latest, The Room Next Door, marks his first foray into English-languages feature and stars Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton as old friends who spend time together in a rented luxury apartment after one is diagnosed with cancer.

“Pedro Almodóvar is a storytelling master whose artistry, creativity, and exceptional talent have captivated audiences and filmmakers alike,” said Lesli Klainberg, president, Film at Lincoln Center. “From his earliest films, he has immersed us in emotionally rich, vibrant, complex, and compassionate worlds.”

The Chaplin Award recipients include Cate Blanchett, Spike Lee, Martin Scorsese, Sidney Poitier, Meryl Streep, and Viola Davis.