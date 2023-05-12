Premiere Entertainment Group (PEG) has acquired worldwide rights to Taken From Rio Bravo and will offer the action western at the Cannes market.

The film is a sequel to recent US release Gunfight at Rio Bravo and once again stars bodybuilder and former Mr Universe Alexander Nevsky. Nevsky stars as a Russian gunslinger who teams up with a sheriff in pursuit of a gang of human traffickers.

Also in the cast are Joe Cornet, Cynthia Rothrock, Irina Antonenko, Matthias Hues, Tatiana Neva and Don ‘The Dragon’ Wilson. Joe Cornet once again directed, from a Craig Hamann screenplay.

Nevsky produced for Hollywood Storm and the executive producers were Eric Brenner for ETA Films and Cornet for San Rafael Productions.

Nevsky said: “Premiere Entertainment did such an amazing job with Gunfight at Rio Bravo and released it all over the world. I’m really excited to work with PEG again on the sequel. Taken from Rio Bravo will be sure to satisfy fans of western and action films. I have no doubt that PEG is the best home for our franchise!”