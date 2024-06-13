Prague-based PFX Group has taken over the VFX department of Berlin’s Cine Chromatix, whose credits include All Quiet On The Western Front.

Cine Chromatix’s 20-strong VFX team will remain headquartered in Berlin.

Markus Frank will remain head of VFX and lead VFX supervisor at the company. Frank was Oscar and Bafta nominated for his work on All Quiet On The Western Front. The company’s other credits include The School of Magical Animals and Paramount+’s One Trillion Dollars.

Credits for visual effects and post-production company PFX Group, which has studios in Prague, Bratislava and Warsaw, include Napoleon and Stranger Things.

This takeover is the first step towards “an extensive partnership” between the two companies, according to a statement.