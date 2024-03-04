Picturehouse Entertainment has acquired UK and Ireland rights to Andreas Dresen’s Berlinale competition film From Hilde, With Love from Beta Cinema.

The biopic stars Babylon Berlin’s Liv Lisa Fries as real-life German resistance fighter Hilde Coppi. The film depicts her relationship with Communist activist Hans Coppi, who brought her into the anti-Nazi resistance, and her subsequent arrest and imprisonment by the Gestapo while pregnant.

From Hilde With Love is written by Laila Stieler and produced by Claudia Steffen and Christoph Friedel.

Johannes Hegemann, Lisa Wagner and Alexander Scheer also star.

From Hilde, With Love is produced by Pandora Film Produktion, and co-produced by Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg, Kinoinitiative Leuchtstoff & arte, in association with Ziegler Film & Iskremas, and supported by Deutscher Filmförderfonds, die Beauftragte der Bundesregierung für Kultur und Medien, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Film- und Medienstiftung NRW & Filmförderungsanstalt.

Clare Binns, managing director of Picturehouse, described the film as “a wonderfully fresh, powerful and cinematic piece of storytelling, driven by an incredible central performance from Liv Lisa Fries”.

The film has already landed a raft of sales for Beta including France (Haut et Court), Italy (Teodora), Benelux (September Film), Portugal (Outsider), former Yugoslavia (Discovery), Hungary (Cirko), Czech Republic (Film Europe), Australia and New Zealand (Palace Film). Pandora Filmverleih will release in film in German speaking territories.