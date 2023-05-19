The Playmaker Munich has closed several pre-sales on Florian Westermann’s upcoming family animation Pirate Mo And The Legend Of The Red Ruby.

Deals now closed include Benelux (Just4Kids), Turkey (Filmarti), Bulgaria (Pro Films), Greece (Zinos Panagiotidis) and Baltic States (GPI). Further negotiations are ongoing in several territories.

Pirate Mo, which should be ready for release by early 2026, was invited to pitch at Cartoon Movie in March 2023.

It is based on Kirsten Boie’s bestselling novel, the script was written by Richie Conroy.