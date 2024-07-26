Germany-based Pluto Film has acquired world sales rights to Egil Pedersen’s feature debut My Fathers’ Daughter, ahead of its world premiere in Discovery at the Toronto International Film Festival (September 5-15).

The Sami-language film follows a teenage girl as she discovers the truth about her father’s identity. Newcomer Sarah Olaussen Eira leads the cast, which also includes Game Of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

The film is produced by Mathis Stale Mathisen and Pal Roed for Rein Film and Paasan from Norway, Oktoberfilm from Finland and Bautafilm from Sweden.

Norwegian filmmaker Pedersen is from the Sami region, which stretches across Norway, Sweden, Finland and Russia. He has directed more than 10 shorts to date, including 2021’s Indigenous Police.