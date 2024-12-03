UK-based PR company Premier has promoted Lawrence Francis to managing director.

Francis previously held the role of executive director and will continue to work alongside executive chairman John Reiss to develop Premier’s consultancy practice for the cultural and entertainment sectors.

Other staff moves include Elaine Pearce to managing director with board-level responsibility for people and resources.

Joining the executive board is Sam Stagnell, who will focus on Premier Live and business development; Hilary Chadwick, who will be responsible for Premier events; and Georgina Kafetzis, who will be responsible for financial control.

Last year, Angela Smith was appointed managing director of filmed entertainment to oversee Premier’s recently restructured film, television, digital and awards teams which were merged under one business in 2022 and continue to supervise awards campaigning.