Premiere Entertainment Group (PEG) has licensed Indonesian superhero feature Sri Asih to Shout! Studios for North America.

Shout! is planning a release on multiple platforms later this year. The film was released theatrically in Indonesia on 1,270 screens in November and later premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in Indonesia and selected Asian territories.

Produced by Screenplay Bumilangit in association with SK Global, Sri Asih is the second installment of the Bumilangit Cinematic Universe, a series of superhero films based on the more 500 comic book characters in the library of Indonesian publishing company Bumilangit. The series was launched in 2019 with Gundala.

Pevita Pearce stars in Sri Asih as a young woman living in a world of crime who discovers that she is the reincarnated goddess Asih, tasked with preventing a demon spirit from releasing the Fire Goddess from captivity.

Upi (also known as Upi Avianto) directed and co-wrote the screenplay with Joko Anwar, who directed Gundala. Anwar produced alongside Bismarka Kurniawan and Wicky V Olindo. Michael Hogan, Winnie Lau, John Penotti and Charlie Corwin served as executive producers for SK Global, which provided financing. Lisbeth Simarmata, Martin Suharlie and Ricky Wijaya were also executive producers.

Los Angeles-based production, financing and sales company PEG sealed the deal at the Cannes film market.