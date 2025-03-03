Chris Bird is leaving his role as director of Prime Video UK, ending an association of over 14 years with Amazon.

Bird announced his departure to colleagues this afternoon via an internal email, that was shortly followed up by a team message from Brigitte Ricou-Bellan, head of Prime Video’s EU established division.

Ricou-Bellan noted that Bird will leave the business in March, and the company “will shortly begin the search for his successor,” with Bird’s direct staff reporting to her until then.

“My time at Amazon has truly been a joy,” wrote Bird. “A roller coaster of learning, experimenting, risk-taking and boundary pushing. To all the amazing staff I’ve worked with over the years – thank you so much for your brilliance, your patience with me, and your innovation, you’ve made me a better man.”

Bird joined the UK-based DVD and streaming service LoveFilm in 2004, with the company incorporated into Prime Video in 2010. He has led content acquisition teams across Europe in his time at Prime Video, and took over leadership of UK operations in 2021.

During his time at Prime Video UK, the platform has launched series including The Devil’s Hour and Clarkson’s Farm, and produced The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power in the UK.

The streamer has also established its studio infrastructure at Bray and Shepperton across this time; while Bird has participated in government select committees through his role.