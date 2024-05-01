US-based Princ Films is heading to Cannes with international sales on Isabel’s Garden starring Karen David from Fear The Walking Dead and Gabriela Flores from Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Kit Rich’s feature directorial debut centres on an ambitious small town television reporter (David), whose life is upended when the death of her husband (Lozano) tasks her with having to help raise her 15-year-old stepdaughter.

Valery Ortiz, Manuel Rafael Lozano and Jayne Taini round out the cast.

Rich wrote the screenplay and Giovanna Andolina, Lozano and Rich produced for Iris Tuesday Productions.