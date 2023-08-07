The Production Guild of Great Britain (PGGB) – the UK membership organisation for those working in film and drama production – has named Pulse Films’ Bianca Gavin as its chair with Alex Boden stepping down after four years in the role.

Gavin has held the post of head of production for scripted television and film at Pulse Films since 2020, with credits including Sky series Gangs Of London.

Previous roles include senior production executive for EU Scripted Originals at Amazon Studios and, prior to that, production manager for Sky Originals where she set up Sky Breakthrough, a work placement initiative for disabled new talent. She has sat on the PGGB board since 2021 and has been a member of PGGB’s diversity task force since 2020, working to improve production diversity and career progression opportunities.

Producer Debbie Vertue (Hartswood Films) continues as PGGB’s co-vice chair, joined by existing board member John Graydon (Saffery Champness) who steps into the role of co-vice chair.

Gavin said: “The training, talent development and representation that PGGB consistently delivers to members has been vital throughout pivotal moments of the past four years; the pandemic, the bounceback into record breaking production levels and subsequent skills demand. As a voice for the UK’s film and TV production workforce, in what is undoubtedly a challenging time, PGGB’s role in the face of this changing industry landscape is more important than ever.”

“Thanks to the leadership of CEO Lyndsay Duthie and our team, we have delivered better connectivity across the nations and regions, world class training and talent development programmes delivered with major industry partners, and a proactive diversity and inclusion programme,” said Boden. “The PGGB’s continued growth in the UK, as well as its increasing international reach, signals the value of British production teams globally, and the impact that our members are making on ground-breaking Film and TV.”

Duthie added: “I’m delighted to welcome Bianca as our new chair. Her extensive background in scripted production across European and global content gives her exceptional insight into the interests of our members. Through her work which has spanned both major and independent productions, she has had a long-standing passion for raising up new talent and improving diversity and inclusion in the film and TV workplace, principles that underpin all of PGGB’s priorities.”