UK gender equality in film charity Reclaim The Frame has set former Film and TV Charity and Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) wellbeing specialist Valeria Bullo as its next chair, taking up the role in September.

Bullo is a production wellbeing and inclusion consultant, with clients including SPE, Film London, Netflix and ScreenSkills. She was the in-house production inclusion and wellbeing director at SPE from 2022 until May of this year.

She was also a project lead at the Film and TV Charity from 2020-2022, where she created the first-of-its-kind toolkit for mentally healthy productions as part of the Whole Picture programme. She continues to sit on the Film and TV Charity taskforce.

She has two decades of experience in production and development, including as a production executive at Pathe Productions from 2014-2019, where she worked on projects including Ava DuVernay’s Selma and Sarah Gavron’s Suffragette.

Bullo joins the board of eight trustees, made up of producers Fozia O’Dowd, Rebecca del Tufo, Tolu Stedford and Yaw Basoah, plus distribution specialist Sophie Doherty, publicist Sophie Glover, barrister Stephanie Hayward and curator Tara Brown.

For the past two years, the charity – previously known as Birds’ Eye View – has not had a chair, with members taking turns to facilitate meetings. The most recent chair was founder of Breaking The Glass Ceiling programme Jill Tandy from 2019-2022. The chair role is a voluntary position, with Melanie Iredale remaining as the Reclaim The Frame’s executive director.

“As a values-driven leader with a strong passion for behaviour change in the film and TV industry we are sure Valeria will be a wonderful chair,” said the board in a collective statement. “Her proven track record of establishing important industry partnerships and supporting creative talent pipelines, particularly for underrepresented groups, will be invaluable.”

“I am deeply committed to the organisation’s mission and look forward to working closely with such an amazing team of individuals to further these worthy goals and initiatives,” added Bullo.