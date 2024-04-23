Cannes Film Festival (May 15-24) has unveiled the eight titles for its inaugural immersive competition, including projects featuring Cate Blanchett, Millie Bobby Brown, Patti Smith, Colin Farrell and Jessica Chastain.

The competition includes location-based virtual reality and mixed reality experiences, as well as projection mapping and holographic works.

Evolver is voiced by Blanchett, and has previously played at Tribeca and Geneva International Film Festiva. It is helmed by Barnaby Steel, Ersin Han Ersin and Robin McNicholas of London-based art collective Marshmallow Laser Feast. The virtual reality project is billed as a free roaming, immersive journey through the breathing body. Marshmallow Laser Feast are moving into story-driven work for their next project, Sweet Dreams, which has received BFI production support.

Ioana Mischie’s Human Violins – Prelude is also playing, having previously taken part in the Venice Immersive strand. It follows the fictionalised story of a 15-year-old violin lover inhabiting a world of terror, during the Holocaust, when many Jews were allowed to choose only one object to take with them before being brought to the camps.

The best immersive work award will be presented at Cannes’ closing ceremony on May 23.

Out of competition, a three-part virtual reality project exploring the sounds of the cosmos featuring Jessica Chastain, Millie Bobby Brown and Patti Smith, Spheres, will screen. It is created by Eliza McNitt, with Darren Aronofsky among the producers, and the composers of Netflix series Stranger Things among McNitt’s collaborators on creating the sound experience.

Immersive competition

En Amour (UK-Fr-US)

Dirs: Claire Bardainne, Adrien Mondot, Laurent Bardainne

Cast: Claire Bardainne (voice over), November Ultra (singing voice)

Prods: Adrien M & Claire B, Ekleroshock records

Evolver (UK-Fr-US)

Dirs: Barnaby Steel, Ersin Han Ersin, Robin McNicholas

Cast: Cate Blanchett

Prods: Marshmallow Laser Feast, Atlas V, Pressman Film, Orange, Bia-Echo Foundation

Human Violins: Prelude (multi-user version) (Rom-Fr)

Dir: Ioana Mischie

Cast: Cabiria Morgenstern

Prods: Storyscapes, Da Prod, Studioset

Maya: The Birth Of A Superhero (UK-Fr-US)

Dirs: Poulomi Basu, CJ Clarke

Cast: Indira Varma, Kathy Packianathan, Indira Varma, Charithra Chandran, Florrie Antoniou

Prods: Just Another Production Company, Floréal, Meta VR for Good, France Télévisions, Francetv Storylab, Meta

Colored (Fr-Tai)

Dirs: Tania de Montaigne, Stéphane Foenkinos, Pierre-Alain Giraud

Cast: Tania de Montaigne, Rebecca Naluyange, Keril Daniel Elombe, Véronique Bailey, Jona Kraft, Sergei Laev, Mbongiseni Kunene, Craig Thomas Crawford, John Harve Jackson, Gwei Lun-Mei, Susanna Dimitri Prods: Novaya, Flash Forward Entertainment, Centre Pompidou

Telos I (Can-Swe-Den)

Dirs: Dorotea Saykaly, Emil Dam Seidel

Cast: Dorotea Saykaly

Prods: Dorotea Saykaly, Emil Dam Seidel

The Roaming (Fr-Lux-Can)

Dir: Mathieu Pradat

Cast: Axel Beaumont, Pierre Tallaron, Tony Sanial, Mila Pousséo, Chloé Froget, Anne Klein, Marianne Bourg

Prods: La prairie productions, Wild Fang Films, Normal Studio, Small Creative

Traversing The Mist (Tai)

Dir: Tung-Yen Chou

Cast: Jing-Yan Lin

Prod: Very Theatre

Immersive selection – non-competition works

Battlescar (Fr-US)

Dirs. Martin Allais, Nico Casavecchia

Cast: Dawson, Jehnny Beth, Lo Rivera

Prods: Atlas V, Albyon, 1STAveMachine, ARTE France, Oculus, Ryot

Emperor (Fr-Ger)

Dirs. Marion Burger, Ilan J. Cohen

Cast: Olivia Cooke, Vimala Pons

Prods: Atlas V, Reynard Films, France Télévisions

Gloomy Eyes (Arg-Fr-US)

Dirs: Fernando Maldonado, Jorge Tereso

Cast: Tahar Rahim, Colin Farrell, Max Riemelt, Jorge Drexler, Jam Hsiao

Prods: Atlas V, 3dar, ARTE France, HTC, Ryot

Missing Pictures: Naomi Kawase (Fr-UK-Tai-Lux-S Kor)

Dir: Clément Deneux

Cast: Naomi Kawase

Prods: Atlas V, ARTE France, BBC, PTS, Serendipity Films, Wild Fang Films, Giioii

Notes On Blindness (Fr-UK)

Dirs: Arnaud Colinart, Amaury La Burthe, Peter Middleton, James Spinney

Cast: John Hull (English version), Lambert Wilson (French version)

Prods: Ex Nihilo, ARTE France, Archer’s Mark, Novelab

Spheres (US-Fr)

Dir. Eliza McNitt Cast: Jessica Chastain, Millie Bobby Brown, Patti Smith

Prods: Protozoa Pictures, City Lights, Crime of Curiosity, Atlas V