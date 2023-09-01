Paris-based sales company Pulsar Content has boarded French filmmaker David Moreau’s continuous shot genre film MadS and will kick off sales at Toronto later this month.

MadS, was filmed in a single take over just five days in the Grand Est region of northeastern France this summer and is in post-production with expected delivery in early 2024.

Yohan Baiada’s Paris-based Les Enfants Terribles, who co-produced 2023 Pathé blockbuster Asterix & Obelix : The Middle Kingdom, produced the film in co-production with Goodfellas and in association with Digital District.

MadS follows a teenager who stops off to see his dealer to test a new drug before heading off for a night of partying. On the way home, he picks up an injured woman and the night takes a surreal turn. The film stars newcomers Milton Riche, Laurie Pavy and Lucille Guillaume

Pulsar Content co-founders Gilles Sousa and Marie Garrett said that Moreau and the production team “managed to wrap the entire film in one take despite the action, various settings and characters”. They added: “Add to this the ambitious VFX and MadS promises a unique experience for the audience.” The company founded in 2019 had a successful run with one-shot thriller Nightride in 2021 and said they are “very happy to board a new single shot movie.”

Pulsar Content’s TIFF line-up also includes musical The Opera! starring Vincent Cassel, Fanny Ardant and Rossy De Palma, Céline Sallette’s directorial debut Niki, survival story Pacific Fear, J-horror Bloat and Anonymous Content’s period horror The Damning of a Country Merchant.

MadS marks Moreau’s sixth feature following a career of genre-hopping films from 2013 comedy It Boy (20 ans d’Ecart) to 2017 release Alone (Seuls) about teenagers fighting for survival in a post-apocalyptic world and most recently 2022’s animal adventure King about a family on a mission to save a trafficked lion cub.