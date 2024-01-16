How To Have Sex production outfit Wild Swim Films, Emily Morgan’s Quiddity Films and Scotland-based barry crerar are among the 57 companies being supported this year through the BBC’s Small Indie Fund.

It was launched in 2020, and supports the growth of small independent production companies from across the UK with turnovers below £10m. It has previously focused on drama, entertainment, comedy, factual, daytime and children’s TV content outfits, however this year, for the first time, it has included BBC Film. (Some film company awards were made in 2020, but this is the first time BBC Film has been fully involved).

The fund aims to prioritise diverse-led companies and those based in the nations and English regions.

The 2024 cohort sees the highest ever number of diverse-led producers – with 77% (44) companies having at least two individuals in specific leadership roles from one of the following under-represented groups: Black, Asian or minority ethnic, Disabled and/or working class. The Small Indie Fund supported 67% (38) companies based outside of London, with an increase in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the West Midlands this year.

From Scotland, film companies to be supported include barry crerar – who is also a co-producer on upcoming Sundance premiere Sebastian – and Amy Jackson’s Unified Theory Productions, producer of Aftersun.

Based out of the North West of England is Silver Haze producer EMU Pictures (which also has offices in London) and Boudica Entertainment, the outfit behind Low Rider.

London-based film outfits to be backed include Quiddity Films, Wild Swim Films, Helen Gladders’ Tuesday producer Gingerbread Pictures and Krishnendu Majumdar and Richard Yee’s Me+You Productions.

All recipients receive strategic investment and a BBC commissioning editor as a mentor to help them grow. With the inclusion of BBC Film, the companies will receive around £1.5m in total this year (in previous iterations of the fund, support was given of £1m).

Emma Kayee, head of production at BBC Film, said: “The sheer number of strong applications we received is testament both to the outstanding talent in our independent film sector and the unprecedented challenges so many producers are currently facing. We’re excited to be working with these ambitious, forward-thinking companies and we can’t wait to see what they do next.”

Small Indie Fund 2024 selection

Northern Ireland

Afro-Mic Productions

Big Mountain Productions

Fabel Productions

HopSkip Studios

Out of Orbit

Wales

Afanti Media

Cardiff Productions

Cwmni Da

ie ie productions

Kailash Films

Red Seam

Scotland

barry crerar

Beezr Studios

Flabbergast

Furnace

North Bridge Media

Pure Leo

Unified Theory Productions

English regions

Candle & Bell - North East

MCC Media – North East

Schnoobert Productions – North East

Wander Films – North East

Candour Productions – Yorkshire & The Humber

ClockWork Films – Yorkshire & The Humber

Public Dreams – Yorkshire & The Humber /London

Boudica Entertainment – North West

EMU Pictures Limited – North West /London

The Fold– North West

Northern Heart Films – North West

FirstLookTV – West Midlands

Full Fat Television – West Midlands

Rural Studios – West Midlands

Walking House – West Midlands

Chalk Productions – South East

Flashing Lights Media – South East

Ten66 Television – South East

Caravan East – East

The Connected Set – South West

London

104 Films

Acme TV

Big Little Fish Television

B-Side Production

Gingerbread Pictures

Greenacre Films

Me+You Productions

Moonspun Films

Nico Productions

Parti Productions

Quiddity Films

Rebel Park Productions

Rockerdale Studios

So & So Productions

Sungazer

The Corner Shop Productions

Turnover Films

Vibrant Television

Wild Swim Films