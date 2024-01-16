How To Have Sex production outfit Wild Swim Films, Emily Morgan’s Quiddity Films and Scotland-based barry crerar are among the 57 companies being supported this year through the BBC’s Small Indie Fund.
It was launched in 2020, and supports the growth of small independent production companies from across the UK with turnovers below £10m. It has previously focused on drama, entertainment, comedy, factual, daytime and children’s TV content outfits, however this year, for the first time, it has included BBC Film. (Some film company awards were made in 2020, but this is the first time BBC Film has been fully involved).
The fund aims to prioritise diverse-led companies and those based in the nations and English regions.
The 2024 cohort sees the highest ever number of diverse-led producers – with 77% (44) companies having at least two individuals in specific leadership roles from one of the following under-represented groups: Black, Asian or minority ethnic, Disabled and/or working class. The Small Indie Fund supported 67% (38) companies based outside of London, with an increase in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the West Midlands this year.
From Scotland, film companies to be supported include barry crerar – who is also a co-producer on upcoming Sundance premiere Sebastian – and Amy Jackson’s Unified Theory Productions, producer of Aftersun.
Based out of the North West of England is Silver Haze producer EMU Pictures (which also has offices in London) and Boudica Entertainment, the outfit behind Low Rider.
London-based film outfits to be backed include Quiddity Films, Wild Swim Films, Helen Gladders’ Tuesday producer Gingerbread Pictures and Krishnendu Majumdar and Richard Yee’s Me+You Productions.
All recipients receive strategic investment and a BBC commissioning editor as a mentor to help them grow. With the inclusion of BBC Film, the companies will receive around £1.5m in total this year (in previous iterations of the fund, support was given of £1m).
Emma Kayee, head of production at BBC Film, said: “The sheer number of strong applications we received is testament both to the outstanding talent in our independent film sector and the unprecedented challenges so many producers are currently facing. We’re excited to be working with these ambitious, forward-thinking companies and we can’t wait to see what they do next.”
Small Indie Fund 2024 selection
Northern Ireland
Afro-Mic Productions
Big Mountain Productions
Fabel Productions
HopSkip Studios
Out of Orbit
Wales
Afanti Media
Cardiff Productions
Cwmni Da
ie ie productions
Kailash Films
Red Seam
Scotland
barry crerar
Beezr Studios
Flabbergast
Furnace
North Bridge Media
Pure Leo
Unified Theory Productions
English regions
Candle & Bell - North East
MCC Media – North East
Schnoobert Productions – North East
Wander Films – North East
Candour Productions – Yorkshire & The Humber
ClockWork Films – Yorkshire & The Humber
Public Dreams – Yorkshire & The Humber /London
Boudica Entertainment – North West
EMU Pictures Limited – North West /London
The Fold– North West
Northern Heart Films – North West
FirstLookTV – West Midlands
Full Fat Television – West Midlands
Rural Studios – West Midlands
Walking House – West Midlands
Chalk Productions – South East
Flashing Lights Media – South East
Ten66 Television – South East
Caravan East – East
The Connected Set – South West
London
104 Films
Acme TV
Big Little Fish Television
B-Side Production
Gingerbread Pictures
Greenacre Films
Me+You Productions
Moonspun Films
Nico Productions
Parti Productions
Quiddity Films
Rebel Park Productions
Rockerdale Studios
So & So Productions
Sungazer
The Corner Shop Productions
Turnover Films
Vibrant Television
Wild Swim Films
