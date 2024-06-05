UK-based Range Studios International has launched a development fund to create UK and European horror films for a global audience.

The sister of US-based management firm Range Media Partners and Range Select plans to commission five to 10 English-language feature scripts in the first year based on concept and treatment submissions.

The goal is to move into production in the UK or Europe in 2025, with net budgets on each project expected to fall in the £3-5m range ($3.8-6.4m).

Range’s UK-based team – comprised of co-presidents Oliver Riddle and Thomas Daley, head of international development Noah Reich, and executive Ellie Horne – is open to production outside Europe if it makes sense, and will entertain co-production opportunities.

Reich said, “We massively believe in the genre talent coming out of the UK and Europe. We feel like there’s an incredible opportunity to support writers and filmmakers to make commercially-minded genre films and bring them to a global audience who are ravenous for more cinematic, terrifying horror.”

He continued, “Genre projects so often require scripts to be written speculatively. That’s why we want to bridge the gap between idea and tangible legs towards production in an officially-commissioned capacity.”

Range’s Osgood Perkins’ serial killer thriller Longlegs starring Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe will open in the US through Neon on July 12, and the companies and Perkins are in post on two more: Stephen King adaptation The Monkey starring Theo James, which Neon pre-bought in Cannes, and Keeper with Tatiana Maslaney and Rossif Sutherland, which Neon acquired for the world and introduced to international buyers on the Croisette.

Also in post-production is Max Minghella’s Shell starring Elisabeth Moss, Kate Hudson and Kaia Gerber; while production is underway on Sean Byrne’s Dangerous Animals with Hassie Harrison, Jai Courtney, and Josh Heuston.