Oscar-nominated Haitian filmmaker Raoul Peck is to be the guest of honour at the 56th edition of documentary festival Visions du Reel, taking place in Nyon, Switzerland from April 4-13.

Peck’s participation in the festival will include a masterclass and a retrospective of his non-fiction work, along with a screening of his latest film Ernest Cole: Lost and Found ahead of its release in Swiss cinemas.

Born in Haiti in 1953, and raised in Congo, New York, France and Germany, Peck’s filmography has long focused on key figures fighting for emancipation and criticising the cultural domination of history’s Eurocentric perspective.

Peck’s work includes 2022 HBO series Exterminate All The Brutes which will also be screened during Vision du Reel.

In 2017, his film about the writer James Baldwin, I Am Not Your Negro, was Oscar nominated for best documentary feature. It later took home the People’s Choice Award at Toronto and the Audience Award at the Berlinale, and won a BAFTA and a César for the best documentary film. Peck’s most recent film, Ernest Cole: Lost and Found premièred as a Special Screening at Cannes where it was awarded the L’Œil d’Or.

His films also include Cannes Directors’ Fortnight title Lumumba, Berlinale premiere Sometimes In April and Berlinale and TIFF titles Moloch Tropical and Murder In Pacot.

Previous guests of honour at Visions du Reel include Werner Herzog, Claire Denis, Lucrecia Martel, Jia Zhangke, Marco Bellocchio, Claire Simon and Emmanuel Carrère.

Emilie Bujès, Visions du Reel’s artistic director, said: “It is an immense honour to welcome this filmmaker, whose life and career have resulted in a body of work of exceptional political impact and cinematographic force. The films of Raoul Peck are inextricably linked to an alternative and engaged way of thinking about the world and its history, embodied by key figures which he has invariably made part of inspiring, precisely articulated and highly literary forms. It is a particular honour for Visions du Réel to be able to share this work, notably through a masterclass which is sure to be a passionate and moving experience.”