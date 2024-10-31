Raven Banner has acquired worldwide sales rights excluding CIS and Lartin America to Mexican genre veteran Isaac Ezban’s Fantasia selection Parvulos.

The post-apocalyptic horror centres on three young brothers who attempt to survive a zombie apocalypse while maintaining maintain some semblance of normality.

When new threats appear at their doorstep, they quickly discover that their world is far more dangerous than they initially realised. Felix Farid Escalante, Leonardo Cervantes, and Mateo Ortega star. Ezban and Ricardo Aguardo-Fentanes co-wrote the screenplay.

Parvulos was produced by Natalia Contreras, Javier Sepulveda, Eduardo Lecuona and Isaac Ezban.

Raven Banner negotiated the deal with John Moss and Juan Pablo Reinoso of Firebook Entertainment on behalf of the producers.