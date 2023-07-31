The Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal has revealed the winners of its jury awards, with Canadian cyber thriller Red Rooms (Les Chambres Rouges) named best feature in the event’s Cheval Noir competition section.

Red Rooms also won the best screenplay prize for Quebec writer-director Pascal Plante, the best score award for Dominique Plante and one of the two outstanding performance awards for Juliette Gariépy.

The Cheval Noir best director award went to Sam H Freeman and Ng Choon Ping for their UK thriller Femme, whose Nathan Stewart-Jarrett won the other outstanding performance award.

The section’s best cinematography award went to Zelda Adams and John Adams for US horror film Where The Devil Roams.

In the festival’s New Flesh competition section for debut films Yeva Strelnikova’s Stay Online, from the Ukraine, was named best first feature, with Amanda Nell Eu’s Tiger Stripes, from Malaysia, Taiwan, France and Germany, and Tseng Ying-Ting’s The Abandoned, from Taiwan, getting specials mentions from the jury.

In the International Short Film competition Whammy Alcazaren’s Bold Eagle, from the Philippines, was named best film; Jacob Chase won best director for his US film Mr Blue; and David Winstone won best screenplay for his British project The Nolbelto Method.

The Axis: Satoshi Kon Award for Excellence in Animation named Takehiko Inoue’s Japanese entry The First Slam Dunk its best feature.

The AQCC-Camera Lucida Award was won by Canadian comedy Irelande Cahier Bleu, from Quebec director Olivier Godin, with UK documentary Home Invasion, directed by Graeme Arnfield, getting a special mention.

The 27th Fantasia festival began on July 20 and continues until August 9.