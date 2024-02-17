China-based sales agent Rediance has added Huang Xi’s upcoming film Daughter’s Daughter, executive produced by Cannes award-winner Hou Hsiao-Hsien, to its EFM slate.

The feature wrapped shooting last month and stars Sylvia Chang, who won best actress at the Golden Horse Awards in 2022 for Hong Kong drama A Light Never Goes Out. A first look at Chang in the film can be seen above.

It reunites Hou, Chang and Rediance after their collaboration on HBO series Twisted Strings in 2022.

In Daughter’s Daughter, Chang plays a widow in her 60s who travels to New York following the death of her daughter in an accident. Once there, she is shocked to discover that she must decide the fate of her daughter’s IVF embryo as well as face the daughter she gave up for adoption when she was 17.

“Director Hou’s involvement in this project goes way back to the very beginning of pre-production in 2018,” producer Shao Dongxu told Screen. “The production team has been with him for many years, understands him well and works well with his hands-off producing style. We will make this film under the guidance of director Hou, just like how we produced the last two works [for Huang].”

Shao previously produced Huang’s feature debut Missing Johnny and mini-series Twisted Strings, both of which were executive produced by Hou.

Key crew include editor Liao Ching-Sung and director of photography Yao Hung-I, who both worked on The Assassin, for which Hou won best director at Cannes in 2015.

Daughter’s Daughter is produced by Huang’s Taiwan-based production company Sun Lok Productions.

Writer-director Huang has worked closely with Hou since 1996’s Goodbye South, Goodbye. Her own work focuses on contemporary urban relations, loneliness and chance. Her directorial feature debut, Missing Johnny, won awards at both the Taipei Film Awards and Golden Horse Awards.