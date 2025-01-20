Paris-based Reel Suspects has acquired international sales rights to Lilly Hu’s teenage love triangle drama 1 Girl Infinite about two young women in southern China whose relationship is shaken up when one falls in with a drug dealer.

The film set in Changsha, China will world premiere at International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) in the Bright Future section on January 31, and Reel Suspects will launch sales at EFM in February.

Hu’s debut feature is produced by Latvia-based Trickster Pictures with Singapore’s Vanilla Films and US-based OGI Film. It is executive produced by Eric Roth, the Academy Award-winning screenwriter of Forrest Gump, whose recent credits include Here, Killers Of The Flower Moon and Dune: Part One.

Hu penned the script and also produces.

“The story’s raw authenticity and emotional depth create a poignant connection, reminding us of the fragile yet transformative nature of adolescence,” said Matteo Lovadina, founder and CEO of Reel Suspects.

Reel Suspects also heads to EFM with Guérin van de Vorst and Sophie Muselle’s Belgian psychiatric ward-set drama On the Edge and Moonika Siimets’ Estonian sci-fi comedy The Black Hole.