REinvent International Sales has boarded the Toronto world premiere A Happy Day directed by Hisham Zaman.

Zaman’s third feature, selected for TIFF Centerpiece, follows his earlier festival hits Before Snowfall and Letter To The King, which both won the Dragon award for Best Nordic Film in Goteborg.

A Happy Day is about three teenage boys stuck in a refugee camp in the frozen north of Norway who come up with a plan to escape to a better world. Their plans change when one of them falls in love with a girl who moves to the camp. Newcomers Salah Qadi, Ravand Ali Taha, Mohamed Salah, Sarah Aman Mentzoni star alongside Stig Frode Henriksen (Dead Snow) and Thea Sofie Loch Næss (The Last Kingdom).

Zaman produces through his company Snowfall Cinema, in collaboration with associate producers Turid Øversveen and Renée Hansen Mlodyszewski. A Happy Day is a co-production with Zentropa Denmark and Rein Film with support from The Norwegian Film Institute, Danish Film Institute, Eurimages, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Filmfond Nord and FilmCamp

Rikke Ennis, CEO at REinvent said: “Hisham Zaman has created a heartwarming universe in the stunning, biting cold Norwegian nature.”

Helene Aurø, Sales and Marketing Director at REinvent added: “A Happy Day has a breathtaking production value and a highly relevant message and I have high hopes that it will successfully travel around the world.”