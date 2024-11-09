Ridley Scott and his Gladiator II star Paul Mescal are reportedly set to reunite on The Dog Stars, a post-apocalyptic adventure for 20th Century.

Mescal is said to be in advanced negotiations to join the film, which Scott will make his next directing project, with his Scott Free company producing.

Written by Mark L Smith (best known for The Revenant) and adapted from a 2012 Peter Heller novel, The Dog Stars is set in a near-future America decimated by a pandemic and centres on a civilian pilot and an ex-marine living in an abandoned airbase.

Gladiator II, which Scott directed for Paramount, stars Mescal, Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal and starts its international rollout next week, before opening in North America on November 22.

The sequel to Scott’s 2000 multiple Oscar winner and box office hit is expected to be a strong contender in this year’s awards race. Scott is regarded as front runner to win his first directing Oscar for the film after being previously nominated for Thelma & Louise, the original Gladiator, Black Hawk Down and The Martian.