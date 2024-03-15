Veteran international film executive Rosa Bosch has partnered with Spanish distributor and sales agency Begin Again Films, joining the company’s international department.

Madrid-based Begin Again Films is known for handling arthouse fare such as doc The Year of Discovery, Zaida Carmona’s Girlfriends and Girlfriends and Nestor Ruiz Medina’s 21 Paradise.

Bosch joins as Begin Again also takes on sales for Anna Cornudella’s The Human Hibernation, winner of the Fipresci Award in the Forum section of the Berlinale 2024.

A veteran of the international film industry, Bosch’s career includes roles at AFI Fest, the London Film Festival and the San Sebastian Film Festival. She was a founding partner of production company and sales agency Tequila Gang, along with Guillermo del Toro, Laura Esquivel, Bertha Navarro, and Alejandra Moreno.

As a producer, Bosch’s credits include Wim Wenders’ Buena Vista Social Club and Guillermo del Toro’s The Devil’s Backbone. She also led the international launch and distribution strategy of films such as Alejandro González Iñarritu’s Amores Perros and Fabian Bielinsky’s Nine Queens. She is a former managing director of international distribution at HBO Films in London.

Ahead of Brexit, Bosch moved to Spain, where she has worked as consultant on the international launch and distribution of titles such as Matt Dillon’s The Great Fellove; Colm Bairéad’s Oscar nominee The Quiet Girl; and As Neves by Sonia Méndez.

Begin Again was founded by Gloria Bretones and Belén Bernuy. Sonia Abbas was recently appointed as director of distribution and sales in Spain, with Bernuy and Bretones now focusing on international sales and coproductions alongside Bosch.

Bretones and Bernuy said: “The partnership with a professional of extraordinary calibre like Rosa Bosch strengthens and enhances the entire international strategy that we have been carrying out for a few years at Begin Again, and above all allows us to take a step further, and start working with producers and filmmakers from other countries, without forgetting our firm commitment to Spanish cinema, for which Rosa’s experience and strategic vision will contribute in making our films even more visible outside of Spain”.

Bosch said: “It is truly exciting to return to Spain at this time when Spanish cinema and industry are experiencing a moment of talent explosion and international visibility. In addition, Spanish companies are demonstrating the potential to compete in the global market. When analysing the Spanish industry landscape, I could not have found a company in a better position than Begin Again Films”.