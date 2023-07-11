Actors will not be able to walk red carpets, engage in interviews or Comic-Con panels to promote upcoming film and television, SAG-AFTRA leaders told leading Hollywood personal publicists on Monday.

Screen has confirmed a Zoom call took place on Monday as the clock ticks down to the July 12 expiry deadline for extended contract talks between the Guild and Alliance Of Motion Picture And Television Producers (AMPTP).

According to sources around 150 people took part in the Zoom in which SAG-AFTRA leaders outlined what actors can and cannot do in the event of a strike.

Publicists would not be allowed to promote their clients’ work and no interviews can be conducted for production notes or electronic press kits for upcoming feature and TV releases.

Screen understands film companies will be allowed to use pre-recorded content involving actors which was created prior to a strike.

At time of writing many publicists contacted by Screen said they were waiting until July 12 before implementing plans with their clients.

Actors will not be allowed to promote film or TV at Comic-Con, which takes place from July 20-23. This year’s event is already seriously compromised with a number of studio heavyweights deciding to sit out the annual presentations in San Diego Convention Center’s vast Hall H.

SAG-AFTRA is demanding greater compensation including benefits and wants to update its three-year contract with Hollywood companies to encompass revised thinking on streamer residuals, and regulation of artificial intelligence.

The Directors Guild Of America agreed to a new contract in June.

Variety first reported Monday’s meeting.