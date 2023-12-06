SAG-AFTRA members have voted to ratify the tentative three-year deal struck with the studios and streamers last month by a vote of 78.33% to 21.67% with a turnout of 38.15%.

The new contract will run retroactively from November 9 of this year through June 30, 2026. The 18-day strike pasued on November 9 while members engaged in the ratification vote, which ended at 5pm PT on Tuesday.

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said, “SAG-AFTRA members have remained incredibly engaged throughout this process, and I know they’ll continue their advocacy throughout our next negotiation cycle. This is a golden age for SAG-AFTRA, and our union has never been more powerful.”

SAG-AFTRA national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland added, “SAG-AFTRA members demanded a fundamental change in the way this industry treats them: fairness in compensation for their labour, protection from abusive use of AI technology, strengthened benefit plans, and equitable and respectful treatment for all members, among other things. This new contract delivers on these objectives and makes substantial progress in moving the industry in the right direction.”

In a reference to the vocal opposition to the three-year TV and theatrical deal he continued: “In any democratic institution, there will be disagreement at times. But no one should mistake the robust debate and democracy within SAG-AFTRA for any lack of unity in our purpose or mission: to protect and advance the cause of SAG-AFTRA members, now and forever.”

The work stoppage, in tandem with the now-ended writers strike, brought US-based studio and streamer production to a grinding halt for more than four months.

The approved deal brings $1bn in new compensation and benefit plan funding, including an additional $317.2m to the benefit plans.

Deal points include compounded minimum rate increases of 7%-4%-3.5%, AI protections including the requirement for informed consent and fair compensation for the creation and use of digital replicas of performers.

A streaming bonus comprises a new fund to compensate performers for streaming exhibition in additional to traditional residuals.

The ratification vote outcome had been expected, despite opposition among some members to the provisions relating to AI that was particularly intense on social media.

Members who pored over the full 129-page memorandum of agreement released by the union last month took issue with, among other things, the fact that it does not stop Hollywood companies from using synthetic performers created by generative artificial intelligence (GAI) to take roles which could go to human actors.

Enshrined in the MOA is the requirement by companies to provide notice to the union, and time to negotiate ”appropriate consideration”, if any, in cases where synthetic performers are used in place of human actors. Where the synthetic performer contains a recognisable facial feature belonging to a SAG-AFTRA member, the content producer must obtain consent from and negotiate with the performer and not the union.

The synthetic performer provision applies to films that commence production on or after the first Sunday 90 days after Alliance Of Motion Picture And Television Producers (AMPTP) receives notice of ratification.

Also of concern among individual members is the ability by Hollywood companies to use members’ performances to train AI tools, which could be used to create more lifelike synthetic performances in the months and years ahead.

Justine Bateman, a SAG-AFTRA board member, has been particularly vociferous on what she regards as inadequate AI protections.

Recently Matthew Modine, who ran for union president in the last two elections, said he could not endorse a contract which compromised the independence and financial futures of performers.

Writing on the union’s website earlier this week Bryan Cranston urged members to approve the deal. “Contract negotiations are tough, often mentally brutal and exhausting. It’s a battle. No side will EVER get everything they wanted or hoped for,” he said. “That is the plain truth of every labor dispute. When all is said and done, if you come out of it with significant improvements, celebrate your victory.”

AMPTP issued a statement on Tuesday in which it said, ”The AMPTP member companies congratulate SAG-AFTRA on the ratification of its new contract, which represents historic gains and protections for performers. With this vote, the industry and the jobs it supports will be able to return in full force.”