New projects from Afghan director Sahraa Karimi and Polish filmmaker Damian Kocur are among the 15 films to be showcased in the Baltic Event Co-Production Market which runs November 16-17.
Flight From Kabul is Karimi’s second feature after her debut Hava, Maryam, Ayesha premiered in Venice in 2019. The Slovakian co-production is based on Karimi’s own experiences of fleeing the Taliban.
Kocur presents his newest feature La Manche after winning best director at Venice Horizons last year with his debut Bread And Salt. He has also collected numerous accolades for his short films including a Cannes slot with As It Was earlier this year.
Five titles from the Focus Countries (Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Slovenia) will be presented including Marjan Gavrilovski’s North Macedonian comedy Ants and David Kapac’s Croatian thriller Pogana.
The films will contend for three prizes - best project award, which comes with €10,000 (€5,000 in cash and €5,000 in service from film production management tool company Yamdu); best pitch, which comes with Screen International coverage; and a producers network prize, which includes two free passes to Producers Network 2024 awarded by Cannes Marché du Film.
The jury comprises producer Marija Razgute, Tribeca senior programmer Jarod Neece and TrustNordisk sales manager Frederik Hemmingsen.
The Baltic Event Co-Production Market runs as part of the industry platform of Estonia’s Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (November 3-19).
Baltic Co-Production Market 2023
Ants (N. Macedonia)
Dir. Marjan Gavrilovski
Prod. Romir Jakupi
Checkpoints (Israel)
Dir. Rita Borodiyanski
Prod. Osnat Saraga
Dawn Chorus (Ukr)
Dir. Mykola Zasieiev
Prod. Natalia Libet, Vitalii Sheremetiev and Oleksii Zgonik
Dirt In Your Face (Est)
Dir. Jaak Kilmi
Prod. Kristian Taska
Dog Owners (Lith)
Dir. Dovilė Šarutytė
Prod. Uljana Kim
Flight From Kabul (Slovak)
Dir. Sahraa Karimi
Prod. Wanda Adamik Hrycova
Four Funerals And A Wedding (Mont)
Dir. Nikola Mijovic
Prod. Maja Kecojevic
La Manche (Pol)
Dir. Damian Kocur
Prod. Anna Gawlita
Monte Zombie (Mont)
Dir. Danilo Beckovic
Prod. Marko Paljic
Pogana (Cro)
Dir. David Kapac
Prod. Rea Rajčić
Rahma (Turk)
Dir. Faysal Soysal
Prod. Faysal Soysal
The Bog (Lat)
Dir. Reinis Kalviņš
Prod. Gints Grūbe
The Elf (Fin)
Dir. Hannes Vartiainen
Prod. Joonas Berghäll
Uncomfortable Beings (Slo)
Dir. Maja Križnik
Prod. Lija Pogačnik
We Won’t Get Old Together (Rom)
Dir. Marius Olteanu
Prod. Oana Giurgiu
