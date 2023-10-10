New projects from Afghan director Sahraa Karimi and Polish filmmaker Damian Kocur are among the 15 films to be showcased in the Baltic Event Co-Production Market which runs November 16-17.

Flight From Kabul is Karimi’s second feature after her debut Hava, Maryam, Ayesha premiered in Venice in 2019. The Slovakian co-production is based on Karimi’s own experiences of fleeing the Taliban.

Scroll down for full list of projects

Kocur presents his newest feature La Manche after winning best director at Venice Horizons last year with his debut Bread And Salt. He has also collected numerous accolades for his short films including a Cannes slot with As It Was earlier this year.

Five titles from the Focus Countries (Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Slovenia) will be presented including Marjan Gavrilovski’s North Macedonian comedy Ants and David Kapac’s Croatian thriller Pogana.

The films will contend for three prizes - best project award, which comes with €10,000 (€5,000 in cash and €5,000 in service from film production management tool company Yamdu); best pitch, which comes with Screen International coverage; and a producers network prize, which includes two free passes to Producers Network 2024 awarded by Cannes Marché du Film.

The jury comprises producer Marija Razgute, Tribeca senior programmer Jarod Neece and TrustNordisk sales manager Frederik Hemmingsen.

The Baltic Event Co-Production Market runs as part of the industry platform of Estonia’s Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (November 3-19).

Baltic Co-Production Market 2023

Ants (N. Macedonia)

Dir. Marjan Gavrilovski

Prod. Romir Jakupi

Checkpoints (Israel)

Dir. Rita Borodiyanski

Prod. Osnat Saraga

Dawn Chorus (Ukr)

Dir. Mykola Zasieiev

Prod. Natalia Libet, Vitalii Sheremetiev and Oleksii Zgonik

Dirt In Your Face (Est)

Dir. Jaak Kilmi

Prod. Kristian Taska

Dog Owners (Lith)

Dir. Dovilė Šarutytė

Prod. Uljana Kim

Flight From Kabul (Slovak)

Dir. Sahraa Karimi

Prod. Wanda Adamik Hrycova

Four Funerals And A Wedding (Mont)

Dir. Nikola Mijovic

Prod. Maja Kecojevic

La Manche (Pol)

Dir. Damian Kocur

Prod. Anna Gawlita

Monte Zombie (Mont)

Dir. Danilo Beckovic

Prod. Marko Paljic

Pogana (Cro)

Dir. David Kapac

Prod. Rea Rajčić

Rahma (Turk)

Dir. Faysal Soysal

Prod. Faysal Soysal

The Bog (Lat)

Dir. Reinis Kalviņš

Prod. Gints Grūbe

The Elf (Fin)

Dir. Hannes Vartiainen

Prod. Joonas Berghäll

Uncomfortable Beings (Slo)

Dir. Maja Križnik

Prod. Lija Pogačnik

We Won’t Get Old Together (Rom)

Dir. Marius Olteanu

Prod. Oana Giurgiu